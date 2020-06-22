Ross McCrorie and Cameron McGeehan to stay at Pompey for play-offs

UK

Share







Manager Kenny Jackett had already seen left-back Steve Seddon extend his loan from Birmingham.

Portsmouth have extended the loan deals of Ross McCrorie and Cameron McGeehan to cover the Sky Bet League One play-off campaign.

Scotland Under-21 international McCrorie has made 22 appearances – predominantly as a full-back – since arriving from Rangers at the start of the season.

Midfielder McGeehan joined from Barnsley in January and has scored twice in 15 outings, with both players now free to face Oxford over two legs on July 3 and 6.

Manager Kenny Jackett had already seen left-back Steve Seddon extend his loan from Birmingham as Pompey target a return to the second tier for the first time since 2012.