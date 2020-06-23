Mansfield boss Graham Coughlan delighted to sign ‘proven goalscorer’ Jamie Reid

UK

Share







The Stags have beaten off competition to sign 25-year-old Reid from Torquay on a two-year deal.

Mansfield have signed their second striker in as many days following the arrival of Jamie Reid.

Having brought in Jordan Bowery on Monday, the Stags have beaten off competition to sign 25-year-old Reid from Torquay on a two-year deal.

Reid, who started his career at Exeter, scored 78 goals in 144 games for Torquay over the past three seasons.

Mansfield boss Graham Coughlan told the club’s official website: “Jamie is an exciting prospect. He is young, fit and gives us great mobility.

“He knows where the net is and is a proven goalscorer.

“We have been tracking him for some time and he is a player who the fans will really take to. He is desperate for an opportunity at a higher level.

“He is someone who really fits into our DNA and as soon as we get going again, I’m sure he will be a player who can get our fans on the edge of their seats.”