Marco Stiepermann returns as Norwich host Everton

Daniel Farke will have Marco Stiepermann available again as his side face Everton on Wednesday.

Stiepermann tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month and was ruled out of his side’s defeat against Southampton on Friday.

The Norwich manager has no fresh injury concerns to deal with following the home defeat to Saints as his side continue their uphill battle to avoid relegation.

Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph will again miss out for Everton with Carlo Ancelotti indicating the pair will instead target next Wednesday’s match against Leicester.

Djibril Sidibe also missed Sunday’s derby with Liverpool after picking up a foot injury in the immediate run-up to the match, and the on-loan Monaco man will again sit out.

Theo Walcott and Jean-Philippe Gbamin remain longer-term absentees.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis, Buendia, Idah, McLean, Trybull, Vrancic, Cantwell, Hernandez, Pukki, Duda, Drmic, Martin, Rupp, Stiepermann, Martin.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Baines, Digne, Gomes, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Virginia, Keane, Gordon, Davies, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Kean, Stekelenburg, Martina, Branthwaite, Baningime.