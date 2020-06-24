Leeds step up checks on cardboard cutouts at Elland Road

Leeds have stepped up checks to “ensure there are no more offensive images” after removing a photograph of Osama Bin Laden from Elland Road.

An image of the former al-Qaeda leader was included among cardboard cut-outs of fans put in place for Saturday’s home game against Fulham.

Fans were invited to send in images of themselves or loved ones to be used at a cost of GBP 25 after football’s authorities ruled matches would resume behind-closed-doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Leeds supporter posted a picture on Twitter, showing an image of himself sat among the other ‘crowdies’ next to one of Bin Laden.

Leeds revealed earlier this month that around 15,000 ‘crowdies’ will be placed in seats for their five remaining home games.

In a similar prank, a cardboard cut-out image of Dominic Cummings appeared in a seat at an NRL game in Australia last month following a controversial trip the aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson made during lockdown.

Leeds, second in the Sky Bet Championship table, play third-placed Fulham at Elland Road on Saturday.