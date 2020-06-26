Andreas Weimann available for Bristol City after recovering from coronavirus

The Austria international has returned to training and could face Sheffield Wednesday.

Bristol City striker Andreas Weimann is available for Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday after returning to full training following a positive coronavirus test.

The 28-year-old Austria international missed last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Blackburn as a result, but has since re-joined his team-mates on the training pitch and is in contention for Lee Johnson’s matchday squad.

Midfielder Adam Nagy is also available after missing out last weekend.

However, full-back Pedro Pereira is facing up to four weeks on the sidelines after a scan confirmed he suffered a five centimetre tear in a thigh muscle at Ewood Park, where he was replaced a half-time.

Morgan Fox and Fernando Forestieri could make their final appearances for Wednesday at Ashton Gate.

Defender Fox and striker Forestieri, like injured team-mate Steven Fletcher, have rejected contract offers and will leave the club when their existing deals expire next week.

Fletcher limped off just six minutes after coming on as a substitute in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough as Connor Wickham’s late strike snatched a point, and, although a scan has revealed no lasting damage, he has not trained all week and is unlikely to be involved.

Wigan loanee Josh Windass remains a doubt as he fights his way back from a knock, while frontman Sam Winnall is nursing a niggle.