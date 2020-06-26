Jay Spearing walks away from Blackpool

UK

Share







The 32-year-old spent three seasons at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool captain Jay Spearing will leave the club after deciding not to renew his contract.

The 31-year-old, who has spent three seasons at Bloomfield Road, scored eight goals in 120 appearances for the club.

The former Liverpool, Leicester, Blackburn and Bolton midfielder wrote on Twitter: “It is with a heavy heart that I won’t be extending my contract with Blackpool.

“I have loved every minute of my time at the club.”