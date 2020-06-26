Nicky Law faces race to be fit for Exeter’s play-off final against Northampton

UK

Law is a minor doubt because of a tight groin.

Exeter hope to have midfielder Nicky Law available for Monday’s Sky Bet League Two play-off final against Northampton.

Law is a minor doubt for the game at Wembley because of a tight groin following the semi-final second leg victory over Colchester.

Grecians manager Matt Taylor admits there are a “few sore bodies” in his squad due to the gruelling nature of the extra-time victory over the U’s.

Winger Lee Martin has returned to training and could be included in City’s squad after missing Monday’s game because of a muscle injury.

Northampton boss Keith Curle has no fresh selection concerns for the match.

Curle may stick with the same starting XI which impressively overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit to defeat Cheltenham 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

On-loan Arsenal midfielder James Olayinka and forward Harry Smith are among the options should the manager opt to make changes.

The club announced on Friday afternoon that all players and staff had tested negative for coronavirus following the penultimate round of testing before the game.