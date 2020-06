QPR extend Geoff Cameron’s contract

QPR have taken an option to extend Geoff Cameron’s contract until the end of the 2020/21 season.

The 34-year-old midfielder has made 29 appearances this season, scoring once.

Manager Mark Warburton said of the USA international: “Geoff is a very important part of the squad.

“He gives us vital experience in the dressing room.

"He not only provides us with quality and leadership on the pitch, but he gives us vital experience in the dressing room."