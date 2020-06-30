Ollie Clarke to leave Bristol Rovers

Clarke made over 250 appearances for the Pirates.

Ollie Clarke has left Bristol Rovers after rejecting a new contract.

Midfielder Clarke, 28, was appointed club captain last season but has decided against extending his deal “in order to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere”, according to club statement.

Clarke made over 250 appearances for the Pirates, and chief executive officer Martyn Starnes told Rovers’ website: “Ollie has been a terrific servant over the past decade, with a highlight reel of memories to choose from, which has earned him the label of a fan favourite.

“We had been negotiating a new deal with Ollie, with the offer of a testimonial to mark his decade-long service, but he felt the time was right for him to seek a fresh start elsewhere.

“We respect his decision and he leaves the club with our best wishes as he embarks upon the next step of his career.”