Sebastien Haller likely to miss West Ham’s clash with Chelsea

Angelo Ogbonna and Arthur Masuaku are also doubts.

West Ham look likely to be without record signing Sebastien Haller once more when they host Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The striker continues to work his way back from a hip problem. He has resumed training and is “getting closer”, according to Hammers boss David Moyes.

Defenders Angelo Ogbonna (hamstring) and Arthur Masuaku (ankle) have also been training but Moyes was unsure whether they would be fit in time to be involved against the Blues.

Chelsea will give Christian Pulisic and Andreas Christensen every chance to prove their fitness.

Forward Pulisic hobbled out of Chelsea’s 1-0 FA Cup win at Leicester on Sunday with a calf complaint, having fired two goals in two games since the sport’s resumption.

Defender Christensen missed the east Midlands trip with a hip issue, but boss Frank Lampard will give both players the chance to come through late fitness tests.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Rice, Cresswell, Noble, Soucek, Lanzini, Bowen, Fornals, Antonio, Randolph, Ngakia, Johnson, Balbuena, Wilshere, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Ajeti, Silva.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pulisic, Willian, Abraham, Caballero, Emerson, Christensen, James, Gilmour, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Pedro, Giroud.