Dan Sweeney joins Forest Green

Forest Green have signed midfielder Dan Sweeney on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old turned down a new deal at Barnet, who will play in the National League play-offs later this month.

Sweeney told Rovers’ website: “I’m excited about being given the chance to prove myself in the Football League again and working with the manager and the team.

“I’m looking forward to getting started, just as soon as we get the green light for the new season.”