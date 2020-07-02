Hull hope to sign Mallik Wilks permanently before Boro clash

Both Grant McCann and new Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock boast fully-fit squads.

Hull boss Grant McCann hopes to sign striker Mallik Wilks on a permanent basis prior to Thursday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough.

Wilks’ loan from Barnsley expired after last week’s draw at Birmingham, and the Tigers are keen to ensure the player can continue with the club.

Otherwise McCann is likely to be able to pick from a fully-fit squad after a series of successful returns last weekend.

Leonardo Da Silva, James Scott and Reece Burke all came through unscathed and are expected to retain their places in the side.

Warnock boasts a clean bill of health at Boro ahead of the trip to the KC Stadium.

The veteran manager made an immediate impression as Boro claimed a 2-0 win at Stoke in his first game in charge since replacing Jonathan Woodgate last month.

Boro’s only absentee was defender Hayden Coulson, who missed out through injury but is expected to recover in time to be in contention.

The news will be a welcome boost for Warnock, who has admitted his defensive options could be key to his hopes of leading the club to safety.