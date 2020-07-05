Nikola Katic sidelined for ‘foreseeable future’ after injury

Football

The Rangers defender sustained the problem in pre-season training.

Rangers defender Nikola Katic faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury in pre-season training.

The 23-year-old Croatian made 29 appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side last season, scoring three goals.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Rangers are disappointed to announce that Niko Katic has sustained an injury during pre-season training.

“The injury was sustained more than a week ago and will keep him out of action for the foreseeable future.

“Niko is being looked after by our medical team led by Dr Mark Waller.”