Dean Holden to take Bristol City reins for clash against Hull

UK

Share







Hull will be without Herbie Kane on Wednesday.

Interim head coach Dean Holden will be in charge of Bristol City’s clash with Hull following the sacking of Lee Johnson.

Having been at the Championship club’s helm since February 2016, the 39-year-old Johnson was relieved of his duties after Cardiff condemned the Robins to a fourth straight defeat.

Holden was Johnson’s assistant and has been promoted to interim head coach until further notice, with his reign starting with a home match against relegation-threatened Hull.

Ashley Williams remains suspended following his red card at Nottingham Forest last week, while City are monitoring the fitness of Niclas Eliasson (Achilles) and Kasey Palmer (quad).

Hull will be without Herbie Kane on Wednesday and for the remainder of the season.

The on-loan Liverpool man limped off after scoring in last week’s 2-1 win against Middlesbrough and manager Grant McCann has confirmed the midfielder has torn his hamstring.

Callum Elder was also forced off against Boro but will be available for the trip to Bristol having followed concussion protocols.

The full-back is among those pushing to come into the Tigers defence following Sunday’s 4-2 loss at West Brom.