Forest Green snap up Kane Wilson

Forest Green have signed full-back Kane Wilson on a two-year contract following his release by West Brom.

The 20-year-old has impressed in loan spells in League One and Two over the last two seasons at Walsall, Exeter and Tranmere.

Wilson told Rovers’ website: “I’m really pleased to be joining Forest Green, my family are so proud. Now I just can’t wait to get going for the new season.”

Forest Green director of football Richard Hughes said: “We see Kane as a great asset to the football club and think he will be a good fit for us.

“He is the modern full-back and can effect the play at both ends of the pitch.”