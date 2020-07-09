Football rumours from the media

A move for Kai Havertz is being talked about in the papers.

What the papers say

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg looks to be on his way out of Southampton, with Ajax, Tottenham and Everton all interested in bringing in the 24-year-old, reports the Daily Telegraph.

Speculation linking Jack Grealish with Manchester United continues, with Metro reporting that Aston Villa have put an GBP 80million price tag on the player.

Kai Havertz is primed for a move to the Premier League, reports the Daily Star. The paper says the Bayer Leverkusen and Germany winger is set to hand in a transfer request as he looks to make the move to Chelsea over the summer.

Timo Werner is on his way to Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph also runs with Havertz, saying that the Stamford Bridge side are looking to play on his desire to link up with Germany team-mates Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger.

Sheffield United will look to strengthen their side with the signing of Todd Cantwell from Norwich for a fee in the region of GBP 10million, says the Daily Star.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jorginho: Juventus have made an offer for the Chelsea midfielder, including a swap involving Aaron Ramsey, reports Tuttosport.

Hector Bellerin: Arsenal’s wing-back has caught the eye of Sevilla, who will look to make a move for the 25-year-old in the summer, says the Daily Express.

Kevin De Bruyne: The Manchester City man has been linked with a summer move to Paris St-Germain or Real Madrid, says Sporza.