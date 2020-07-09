Jordan Hugill a doubt as QPR host Sheffield Wednesday

Football

Owls boss Garry Monk has a number of injury concerns.

QPR will check on the fitness of forward Jordan Hugill ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s visit in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The on-loan West Ham striker sustained a hamstring injury during the win at Middlesbrough last weekend and sat out Wednesday’s loss to Wigan.

If Hugill is unable to return, he will join Charlie Owens (knee) and Lee Wallace (hamstring) on the treatment table, although Wallace is expected to be back in training shortly.

R’s boss Mark Warburton is also without young forward Marco Ramkilde, who signed on a free transfer in March, due to an unspecified injury.

Sheffield Wednesday have a number of fitness concerns ahead of their trip to Loftus Road.

Jacob Murphy was withdrawn against Preston on Wednesday as a precaution, while Crystal Palace loanee Connor Wickham and midfielder Kieran Lee were both absent with fatigue.

All three will be assessed prior to Saturday’s clash, while captain Tom Lees has not featured since the resumption of football due to a hamstring injury.

Fellow defender Osaze Urhoghide will definitely miss the visit to QPR with a knee problem.