Neil Warnock could retain three at the back when Middlesbrough host Bristol City

Neil Warnock is weighing up whether to stick with a wing-back set-up when Middlesbrough host Bristol City in Saturday’s Championship clash.

New Boro boss Warnock switched to three at the back to pack midfield in Wednesday’s 2-0 win at Millwall that boosted the Teesiders’ survival fight.

Djed Spence fared well in one of the wing-back roles but suffered a broken nose, and will be assessed before the Riverside Stadium clash.

Warnock omitted Ravel Morrison purely on selection grounds at Millwall, and the ex-Manchester United man could come back into the equation.

Dean Holden will once again take the reins for managerless Bristol City, with the interim head coach continuing to reject any thoughts of a permanent appointment.

Bristol owner Steve Lansdown sacked manager Lee Johnson after the 1-0 loss to Cardiff that ultimately put paid to the ambitious outfit’s promotion hopes.

Former Newcastle and Brighton boss Chris Hughon heads the list of those rumoured to replace Johnson permanently, but in the meantime Holden is at the helm.

Midfielder Kasey Palmer is a doubt with a thigh issue, while Sweden Under-21 cap Niclas Eliasson could come into contention as he continues to shake off an Achilles concern.