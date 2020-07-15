Christian Benteke banned when Crystal Palace clash with Manchester United

Christian Benteke will miss Crystal Palace’s home match with Manchester United in the Premier League due to his dismissal at Aston Villa.

The Belgian received a red card after the final whistle of Sunday’s 2-0 defeat for an off-the-ball incident with Ezri Konsa and will start his three-match suspension on Thursday.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson will also be without centre-backs Gary Cahill (hamstring) and James Tomkins (thigh), but Jeffrey Schlupp has returned to training after a hip injury and will be on the bench for the Red Devils visit.

United trio Mason Greenwood, Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams need assessing before the trip to Selhurst Park.

Forward Greenwood has a swollen ankle after a hefty challenge from Oriol Romeu during Monday’s 2-2 draw with Southampton, while left-back Shaw suffered a twisted an ankle against his former club and his replacement Williams was forced off after a nasty clash of heads with Kyle Walker-Peters.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named an unchanged starting line-up for five successive Premier League matches and said “there might be one or two fresh legs coming in”. Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain out.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Sakho, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Kouyate, McArthur, McCarthy, Ayew, Zaha, Townsend, Hennessey, Kelly, Schlupp, Woods, Tavares, Mitchell, Meyer, Pierrick, Riedewald.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Grant, Bishop, Dalot, Fosu-Mensah, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Mengi, Laird, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Pogba, Matic, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Pereira, Lingard, Garner, Mata, Chong, James, Ighalo, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford.