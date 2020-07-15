Marcus Rashford hails support as food charity hits four million meals landmark

Football

Share







Fareshare UK has been supplying meals to vulnerable households during the coronavirus pandemic.

Marcus Rashford has helped provide four million meals to vulnerable households across the United Kingdom through his work with charity Fareshare UK.

The Manchester United and England forward has been working with the food charity to feed people in need during the coronavirus pandemic and has now reached a landmark total.

He said in a post on Twitter: “Fareshare UK is now able to supply enough food to provide 4million more meals to the most vulnerable across the UK.

A message from me to you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GZzajvUw5l — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 14, 2020

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you! We couldn’t do it without you.”

The 22-year-old has been on a one-man mission to ensure more vulnerable households get fed and campaigned for the Government to extend their meal voucher scheme for schoolchildren into the summer holidays.

Rashford, who relied on the scheme when he was growing up, won his battle, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing a u-turn in response to the campaign.