Matt Targett available as Aston Villa host Crystal Palace

Pepe Reina should be fit to face Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa will have defender Matt Targett available for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

The full-back has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but is in contention for the Villa Park fixture.

Pepe Reina is also expected to start, despite complaining of a hamstring issue during Thursday’s defeat to Manchester United, but fellow goalkeeper Tom Heaton and striker Wesley (both knee) are long-term absentees.

Crystal Palace are without Gary Cahill for the rest of the season so he will miss this match against his former club.

The centre-half suffered a hamstring injury during the early stages of Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat to Chelsea.

Fellow defender Martin Kelly rejoins the squad after a calf problem but Jeffrey Schlupp (hip) and James Tomkins (thigh) remain on the casualty list.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Reina, Nyland, Steer, Guilbert, Konsa, Mings, Taylor, Targett, Elmohamady, Luiz, Nakamba, Grealish, McGinn, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Hourihane, Jota, Lansbury, Samatta, Vassilev, Davis.

Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Kelly, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Townsend, McArthur, McCarthy, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke, Hennessey, Sakho, Woods, Tavares, Mitchell, Meyer, Pierrick, Riedewald.