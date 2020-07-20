Kieran Gibbs remains a doubt for West Brom with hamstring problem

Promotion-chasing West Brom will hope to have Kieran Gibbs available for their decisive final Sky Bet Championship match of the season against QPR.

The left-back will be assessed after missing the last four matches with a hamstring injury.

Manager Slaven Bilic will consider changes after last Friday’s disappointing loss at Huddersfield, a match in which he took captain Jake Livermore off at half-time.

The Baggies will secure automatic promotion with victory, or if they better Brentford’s result against Barnsley.

QPR seem likely to be without Bright Osayi-Samuel as the midfielder reportedly nears a move to Club Brugge.

Osayi-Samuel missed Saturday’s 4-3 win over Millwall and looks set to join the Belgian club in the coming days.

Striker Jordan Hugill is hoping to return after four games out with a hamstring problem.

Veteran defender Angel Rangel is sidelined with an Achilles injury.