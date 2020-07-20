Reading to assess fitness of defender Tom McIntyre ahead of Swansea clash

Football

Share







The Swans know only a win will give them a chance of reaching the play-offs.

Reading will check on the fitness of defender Tom McIntyre ahead of Wednesday’s final-day clash with Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship.

The youngster has been a regular for Mark Bowen in recent weeks, but had to be replaced in the first half of Saturday’s defeat at Blackburn after taking a ball to the face.

If McIntyre is absent, he will join on-loan Monaco midfielder Pele and Lucas Joao (both hamstring) on the treatment table.

Ovie Ejaria (ankle) and Andy Yiadom (hamstring) are also expected to miss out, but forward Sam Baldock could start after his 31-minute cameo last weekend produced a goal and assist.

Swansea remain short on defensive options for this must-win game if they are to qualify for the play-offs.

Steve Cooper’s side trail sixth-placed Cardiff by three points and will be without full-back Kyle Naughton for the clash at the Madejski Stadium.

Naughton is serving the second of a three-match ban after his straight red card at Nottingham Forest and joins fellow defenders Joe Rodon (ankle) and Ben Wilmot (knee) in sitting this one out.

Watford loanee Wilmot has returned to his Premier League club while on-loan Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who has impressed in Wales, will be absent with a hip injury, meaning Erwin Mulder will again deputise.