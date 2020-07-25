Carlo Ancelotti reckons Richarlison can improve by being ‘cold’ outside the box

The 23-year-old joined Everton from Watford two years ago and has scored 29 goals in 79 appearances.

Carlo Ancelotti has challenged Everton marksman Richarlison to become as “cold” outside the box as he is in it to take the next step towards stardom.

The 23-year-old Brazilian celebrated two years on Merseyside on Friday having scored 29 goals in 79 appearances since his GBP 40million switch from Watford.

Fifteen of those goals have come this season, and seven of them in his 18 outings under new boss Ancelotti, who is convinced there is more to come from him as he prepares for Sunday’s final-day showdown with relegation-threatened Bournemouth.

He said: “In the period that I have been here, he has done really well. I have been really impressed with him. He’s a top striker.

“Of course he is young, he has to improve, but he has the qualities that we need. He is one of our best players and we have a lot of confidence.”

Asked what Richarlison needs to do to take the next step, Ancelotti replied: “The next step for him is he needs to have more control with the ball.

“When he has the ball, sometimes he loses it easily. He has to be strong there because he has the body to cover the ball well sometimes.

“I have nothing to say about his efficiency in the box, it’s fantastic. He’s really cold in the box, he has to be cold also outside the box.”

Another man very definitely still learning his trade is 18-year-old defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who was handed his first top-flight start in Monday night’s 1-0 win at Sheffield United amid an injury crisis at the back.

Ancelotti was delighted with the way in which he handled the pressure of being thrown in at the deep end at Bramall Lane and, with Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate still out, he could get another chance this weekend.

The manager said: “He’s doing really well. He has worked with us in the last months and he has improved a lot.

“He has a really good character, good quality skills and we have been really impressed with him, above all how he is able to manage the pressure that of course he has because he’s started to play in the Premier League really young.

“But his character is good and so he is able to manage really well the pressure that he has.”