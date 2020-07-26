A statistical look at a Premier League season that lasted a record 352 days

Liverpool were crowned champions for the first time in 30 years.

Following the final weekend of action, the PA news agency takes a statistical look at the 2019-20 Premier League season.

352 – days needed to complete the season between August 9, 2019 and July 26, 2020. The longest Premier League campaign included a three-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

30 – years waited by Liverpool for a top-flight title, their first since 1990 and maiden Premier League triumph.

19 – English titles won by Liverpool, one short of Manchester United’s record total.

Liverpool Football Club. Premier League champions. pic.twitter.com/UWlxqtRiLu — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 22, 2020

18 – record-equalling wins achieved by Liverpool before losing their first game, their 28th of the campaign, 3-0 at Watford on February 29.

102 – goal tally of top scorers Manchester City.

9 – biggest away win as Leicester broke the Premier League record in 9-0 romp at Southampton on October 25. Also an English top-flight record, it equalled the bigger Premier League win.

180 – career Premier League goals scored by Sergio Aguero, who went past Thierry Henry (175) as the highest overseas goalscorer in the league’s history with a 12th hat-trick against Aston Villa on January 12.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero became the greatest overseas goalscorer in the history of the Premier League (Owen Humphreys/PA)

23 – Leicester striker Jamie Vardy’s league-high goals tally.

20 – Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne’s league-high assists tally.

6 – most penalties scored by Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

16 – most clean sheets kept by Manchester City’s Ederson.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford was the Premier League’s most deadly penalty-taker (Martin Rickett/PA)

6 – Arsenal finished outside the top-six for the first time since 1995.

4 – successive seasons Arsenal have now finished below north London rivals Tottenham.

7 – successive defeats post-lockdown saw Crystal Palace equal their worst run.

3 – permanent managers Watford have had this season: Javi Gracia, Quique Sanchez Flores and Nigel Pearson.

Southampton and Manchester City on the BBC was the most watched game in Premier League history (Will Oliver/NMC Pool)

1988 – last time live top-flight football had been shown on the BBC before the Crystal Palace v Bournemouth game was broadcast on June 20.

5.7 million – audience that set a Premier League viewing record by watching Southampton beat Manchester City 1-0 at St Mary’s Stadium on July 5.

2 – rounds of fixtures broadcasted by Amazon in December. This was the first time an entire round of live fixtures had been broadcast domestically.

1 – first Premier League campaign to have a mid-season break in February.