Arsenal quoted price by European club for teenage ace Slimane

Arsenal have enquired about the fee Brondby would require for talented teenage playmaker Anis Ben Slimane and were reportedly quoted between £4-5million.

Reports in Denmark claim the Gunners made contact with the Copenhagen-based club after Brondby’s Danish Super League match against OB on February 16.

That was Ben Slimane’s senior competitive debut for the club, but he has appeared in a number of friendlies during the winter break.

The two-footed 18-year-old also impressed for Denmark’s Under-19 side in matches against Faroe Islands, scoring twice, and France last November.

It was stated on Danish newspaper BT’s transfer podcast last week that Arsenal are interested in the highly-rated talent and wanted to know Brondby’s valuation of the player.

Ben Slimane has been an ever-present in Brindby’s starting line-up since his debut and scored his first senior goal for the club in their 2-2 draw with Nordsjaelland at the weekend.

The goal meant a lot to the youngster, although he would have preferred to celebrate inside a full stadium.

On Friday morning, the Danish prime minister called for no assembly of more than 1,000 people because of the coronavirus outbreak so the match in Farum went ahead with empty stands.

Slimane said the eerie atmosphere reminded him a bit of an Under-19 match, the sort he’s been used to, although he’s looking forward to playing in front of fans again.

“It really means a lot that I got a goal,” he said later.

“But I’m sure it would have been a little extra special if the fans were here so you could run down and cheer with them. But I headed it in, and a goal is a goal.”

Arsenal’s scout in Denmark is legendary former midfielder John ‘Faxe’ Jensen, who famously only scored once for the Gunners but rammed home the opener in Denmark’s Euro 1992 final win over Germany.