Shaqiri to stay put as Liverpool cover all bases

Liverpool

Winger Xherdan Shaqiri will not be leaving Liverpool on loan during the January transfer window, according to reports in the British media.

The 28-year-old winger has barely featured for the Reds this season, making six Premier League appearances but only two starts, while he has found the back of the net on just one occasion.

Having played only 174 minutes of top-flight football, it seemed he might be on his way this month, with Italian side Roma linked to the Switzerland star.

The Eternal City outfit, who are currently fifth in the Serie A standings, were reportedly keen to take the former Stoke City wide man on loan until the end of the campaign.

However, a report in the Mirror claims Jurgen Klopp will not sanction the switch after allowing loan exits for Rhian Brewster and Nathaniel Phillips.

Takumi Minamino’s arrival means Shaqiri is probably further down the Anfield pecking order and it would be a major surprise if he is not sold during the summer window.

 

However, for now, the German tactician wants to keep the experienced schemer in the ranks to ensure he has cover for injuries during the second half of the season.

Roma will be disappointed as they continue to battle with Atalanta for fourth spot in the Italian top flight and could have done with the lively midfielder in the ranks.

Shaqiri came on as an injury-time substitute as the Merseysiders completed a 1-0 victory over Spurs in north London on Saturday to make it 12 consecutive Premier League wins and an incredible 20 victories out of 21 games this term.

Having come through the Spurs test, next up for the north-west giants is Sunday’s visit of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United, with league leaders Liverpool currently 14 points clear of United’s rivals Manchester City with a game in hand.

Xherdan Shaqiri

Latest

  • Pep Guardiola has been told he may have to sell first if he wants to sign a new central defender in January.
    Manchester City

    Otamendi tipped for City exit amid rumours of Los Che return

    Nicolas Otamendi is ready to quit Manchester City this summer and former club Valencia are keen on taking the central defender back to the Mestalla.

    Alex Jack
  • Manchester United reportedly have no plans to sell central defender Eric Bailly - even if Harry Maguire arrives at Old Trafford.
    Manchester United

    United planning to trigger extension on Bailly deal

    Manchester United plan to trigger their two-year extension option in Eric Bailly's contract before the end of the month, senior club sources have indicated.

    Alex Jack
  • Liverpool

    Shaqiri to stay put as Liverpool cover all bases

    Winger Xherdan Shaqiri will not be leaving Liverpool on loan during the January transfer window, according to reports in the British media.

    Neil Foster
  • News

    Football Wishlist for 2020

    Every year we have our football wish list. What will make gameplay better, and how do we combat key issues in the sport? You… var VUUKLE_CONFIG = { apiKey: "bc9fd4eb-d7be-4d00-87ef-b570563b015f", articleId: "484674", tags: "FA Cup, Euro 2020", author: "Jack Ogalbe", // Lang wordpressSync: true, eventHandler: function (e) { console.log(e); if (e.eventType == 'wpSync') { jQuery.ajax({ type: 'POST', data: { "action": "save_comment_to_db", "comment_ID":e.comment_ID, "comment_post_ID": e.comment_post_ID, "comment_author": e.comment_author, "comment_author_email": e.email, "comment_author_url": e.comment_author_url, "comment_content": e.comment_content, "comment_type": e.comment_type, "comment_parent_ID": e.comment_parent, "user_id": e.user_id, "comment_author_IP": e.comment_author_IP, "comment_agent": e.comment_agent, "comment_approved": e.comment_approved, "comment_date": e.comment_date, "comment_date_gmt": e.comment_date_gmt, "comment_karma": e.comment_karma, "_wpnonce": "10b64ceb54" // WPCS: XSS ok }, url: "/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php", beforeSend: function () { }, success: function (data) { } }); } }, // Articles - recommendations in emotes and comments widget recommendationsWideImages: false, recommendationsProtocol: "", globalRecommendations: false, // Colors darkMode: false, // By Widget theme: {color: "108ee9"}, comments: { auth: { vuukle: false, password: false, facebook: true, twitter: true, google: true, disqus: true, }, hideRecommendedArticles: false, hideCommentInputBox: false, enabled: true, commentingClosed: false, maxChars: '3000', countToLoad: '5', toxicityLimit: '80', spamLimit: '90', sorting: 'latest', transliteration:{ language: 'en', enabledByDefault: false, }, }, emotes: { enabled: true, hideRecommendedArticles: false, size: '50', // icons size firstImg: '', firstName: 'HAPPY', secondImg: '', secondName: 'INDIFFERENT', thirdImg: '', thirdName: 'AMUSED', fourthImg: '', fourthName: 'EXCITED', fifthImg: '', fifthName:'ANGRY', sixthImg: '', sixthName: 'SAD', disable: [], }, powerbar: { enabled: true, defaultEmote: 1, }, }; (function () { var d = document, s = d.createElement('script'); s.async = true; s.src = 'https://cdn.vuukle.com/platform.js'; (d.head || d.body).appendChild(s); })();

    Jack Ogalbe
  • Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is on Arsenal's radar.
    Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Nuno counting the cost of Wolves’ cup exit in more ways than one

    Nuno Espirito Santo says he was left frustrated by Wolves' FA Cup defeat to Manchester United, while he also has fresh injury concerns.

    Tom McGarry
  • Juventus

    Dybala staying with Juventus and set for bumper deal

    Juventus striker Paulo Dybala looks to be on the verge of signing a lucrative new deal with the Old Lady as he continues to shine.

    Michael Holland
  • cavani-psg
    Paris Saint-Germain

    Tuchel hoping Cavani will stay with PSG

    Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel is hoping Edinson Cavani will stay with the club but says the final decision will be made by the player.

    Michael Holland
  • Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is not in the hunt for a new striker.
    Real Madrid

    Zidane gives up on landing Manchester United’s Pogba

    Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is reported to have given up any hope of luring Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to the Bernabeu.

    Michael Holland
  • Rangers

    Rangers duo tipped to head south on loan

    Rangers duo Greg Docherty and Jamie Murphy look set to be on the move before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

    Michael Holland
  • News

    Newcastle star backing strike ace to kick on

    Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles is backing £40million striker Joelinton to prove his worth after seeing him end his 20-game wait for a goal.

    Michael Holland