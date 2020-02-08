Rice tipped to move – but why would he choose United?

Manchester United have been put on red alert after David Moyes hinted Declan Rice could be sold in the summer - but why would he pick the Reds?

Hammers boss Moyes has hailed Rice as “arguably the best holding midfielder in the country” but knows they would definitely lose the 21-year-old if they are relegated this season.

“The best thing about Declan is he will get better,” added Moyes.

West Ham sit in the bottom three ahead of back-to-back trips to Manchester City and Liverpool plus away days to come next month at Arsenal and Spurs, so the dreaded drop is by no means out of the question.

Rice, who has played every minute of West Ham’s Premier League campaign this season, would be a wanted man by a host of top clubs, but there appears to be some kind of certain belief that he will go to Old Trafford just because they have been after him for a while.

But why would Rice choose to go to a club who continue to struggle in the Premier League and whose star continues to fade and looks to have further to fall?

United have by no means turned the corner and cannot consider themselves on the way back up to the top echelons of English football or European.

They continue to stumble along under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose lack of experience managing a top European club is exposed on a regular basis.

However, they tend to win enough games to prevent the axe falling on the manager but not enough to put them in any sort of strong position when it comes to attracting new players.

Their January transfer window capture of a former Watford striker on loan from China, Odion Ighalo, tells you all you need to know and smacks more of desperation than of any long-term plan.

Rice may well get to pick any club he wants in the summer although he remains under contract at West Ham.

There will be more than just United in for him and if he wants to go somewhere to win silverware, Old Trafford would be an unlikely first choice.

United and Solskjaer still talk a big game when it comes to the club but they are only marginally better than a mid-table outfit right now and a million miles behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

Rice may just decide United’s rivals offer a better option.