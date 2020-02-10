Henderson opens up on United dream

Sheffield United loanee Dean Henderson has expressed a desire to enjoy a lengthy career as number one with parent club Manchester United.

Henderson was key in helping Sheffield United win promotion from the Championship last season and he has continued to impress in the Premier League this term.

The 22-year-old joined Manchester United aged 14 after starting out his youth career closer to home with Carlisle United.

He earned senior experience during loan spells with Stockport County, Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury Town before heading to Bramall Lane for the 2018-19 campaign.

The stopper shot to prominence with the South Yorkshire club, keeping a league-high 21 clean sheets as the Blades finished second in the Championship.

Manchester United sanctioned a second successive loan deal with David de Gea the undisputable number one at Old Trafford, while Sergio Romero provides reliable cover.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have a huge decision to make over the summer with Henderson putting himself in the frame for a role at the Theatre of Dreams.

Sheffield United currently sit fifth in the top flight, three places and four points ahead of the Red Devils.

Henderson boasts the joint-most clean sheets in the division alongside Burnley’s Nick Pope and Liverpool ace Alisson and has been tipped to earn a senior England call.

Jordan Pickford’s position with the Three Lions is coming under serious pressure after a string of costly errors this term.

Should Henderson earn recognition with the national side, it would hugely strengthen his position upon returning to his parent club at the end of the season.

He certainly doesn’t lack ambition and his latest comments clearly portray a player with eyes on a long-term future back at United.

Henderson told the Kelly and Wright show: “The big dream is to play for Manchester United one day. I’ve always had that dream throughout my life so until that’s accomplished I’ll never think I’ve made it.

“Even if I play for them once I won’t think I’ve made it. I need to play for them 500 times, 300 times, whatever it is, then you can turnaround at the end of your career and say, ‘I made it, I did what I set out to do’.”