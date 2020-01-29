Which players have crossed the Tyne-Wear divide?

Newcastle United

With former Sunderland full-back Danny Rose being linked with a move to Newcastle United, which other players have played for both north-east clubs?

Newcastle and Sunderland’s rivalry stretches back well over 100 years, with the first meeting of the sides taking place in 1883 while the first competitive fixture was a 1888 FA Cup tie – which the Black Cats won 2-0.

To date, both sides have won the derby on 53 occasions, while sharing 50 draws. Their most recent meeting came on March 20, 2016 in a Premier League match at St James’ Park, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

With such a fierce rivalry, it is hard to contemplate that some players have played for both clubs over the years. It now appears Tottenham left-back Rose could be added to that list and, with that in mind, we have taken a look at some of the biggest individuals to make the short 12-mile trip across town.

Andy Cole

Former England international Cole played for the Magpies from 1993-95 after joining from Bristol City and he became an instant fans’ favourite at St James’ Park, scoring 68 goals in 84 appearances.

After the 48-year-old’s shock move to Manchester United in January 1995, where he spent six years at Old Trafford, the striker cropped up at Sunderland in the 2007-08 campaign, making seven appearances as he came towards the end of his career.

Cole’s stint at the Stadium of Light is often forgotten about as it came so late in his playing days, and he is still fondly thought of by Newcastle fans.

Shay Given

Ex-Republic of Ireland international Given is a Newcastle legend, arguably one of the greatest goalkeepers to have pulled on the famous black and white stripes, but it is easy to forget he once wore red and white.

In 1996, the 43-year-old was sent out on loan to Sunderland from Blackburn Rovers, where he played 17 times before returning to Ewood Park. The Irishman eventually joined the Magpies in August 1997, where he made over 350 league appearances before leaving for Manchester City in 2009.

Steve Harper

Another keeper that made the switch the other way around was Harper – a shot-stopper still regarded as a Newcastle legend. The 44-year-old played at St James’ Park from 1993-2013 before spending a couple years with Hull City.

In January 2016, the custodian signed for Sunderland until the end of that season, providing cover for Jordan Pickford and Vito Mannone, but he failed to play a single game for the Black Cats.

Jack Colback

Colback was loved by the Sunderland fans after coming through the club’s academy and made his debut for the Black Cats in 2008, going on to make over 100 appearances in the league.

However, the 30-year-old made a shock switch to Newcastle on a free transfer in June 2014, much to the dismay of the Magpies’ supporters, but he managed to win the Geordies over due to his hard work on the pitch.

Colback has been out in the wilderness over the past few seasons after falling down the pecking order at St James’ Park and he is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest until the end of the campaign, when his contract expires.

Lee Clark

Clark fits into the renegade category when it comes to his playing career, having played for Newcastle 1990-1997 after coming through the youth ranks before then joining Sunderland for two years.

However, the midfielder’s end to his life at the Stadium of Light always brings a smile to Magpies fans, as he was spotted at the 1999 FA Cup final wearing a T-shirt with a slogan that was derogatory against the Black Cats. He was immediately dropped from the team, and never played for Sunderland again.

Clark did return to Tyneside for the 2005-06 season, where he made a further 22 appearances for Newcastle before retiring.