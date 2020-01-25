Moyes expects Bilic to be handed warm welcome

David Moyes expects Slaven Bilic to get a good reception from the West Ham fans when he returns to the London Stadium.

Bilic will be back in east London for the first time since he was sacked in November 2017 when his West Brom side visit in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Croatian was replaced by Moyes after West Ham slipped into relegation trouble but remains a popular figure at the club, where he also played as a defender.

Moyes is now in his second spell in charge of West Ham after once again stepping in to try and save them from the drop following the axing of Manuel Pellegrini last year.

He thinks there will be a warm welcome for the Baggies boss.

“I think Slaven will get a good reception, he certainly should do,” he said.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with Slaven. I think he’s doing a really good job at West Brom and has proven he’s a good manager over his career.

“I look forward to seeing him – I hope it’s not too good – but I’ll certainly welcome him and hopefully see him after the game.”

Bilic managed West Ham during their memorable final season at Upton Park before they made the controversial move to the Olympic Stadium, a change the 51-year-old said this week lost them some of their fear factor after leaving their spiritual home for Stratford.

Moyes, drafted in last month with West Ham once again battling relegation, knows survival is the priority but insists he will not be sacrificing the FA Cup although he will make changes.

TEAM NEWS

Antonio: "Made a big difference Wednesday, we're bringing him along gently"

Ogbonna (Back): "We’re having a look, he fell heavily on it"

Snodgrass (Knee): "An inflamed tendon will rule him out of the weekend"

Masuaku (Knee): "I think it'll rule him out of the weekend" — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 24, 2020

Moyes will be without up to eight players through injury after Robert Snodgrass, Arthur Masukau and Angelo Ogbonna picked up knocks in the drubbing at Leicester in midweek, a result that leaves the Hammers still deep in the mire at the wrong end of the table.