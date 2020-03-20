Barcelona agree fee for Sao Paulo prospect Maia

Barcelona have agreed to pay Sao Paulo €1million to secure first refusal on teenage striker Gustavo Maia.

Barcelona have a long history for developing some of the best talent in world football and they believe Maia could be the next prospect to grace their first team.

The 19-year-old has yet to make a senior appearance for Sao Paulo but has impressed at youth level.

Maia was hoping to make his debut in the league in the coming weeks but the suspension of football due to the coronavirus has scuppered his chances for now.

He has already represented Brazil in the junior ranks and is contracted to O Clube da Fe until the end of 2021-22.

But it appears he won’t be staying around in his homeland to see out that contract with Barcelona keen to take him to the Nou Camp.

It’s understood that Barcelona first started scouting Maia last year as club officials stepped up demand for South American recruits.

Coritiba Yan Couto was also on their radar but European rivals Manchester City beat them to the right-back.

Reports recently claimed that talks were underway between the two clubs and they have now concluded in a positive manor.

Alexandre Pássaro, executive manager of Sao Paulo, has given details of the deal: “We sold the option to buy him for €1 million. Barcelona can buy him in half a year, in the case they want him. He has a value of €4.5 million.

“It is one of those things in which we try to bring in money without necessarily losing the player in this instance.”