Gerrard has made Rangers job ‘attractive’ – Walters

Rangers will have their pick of top names when they eventually go in search for Steven Gerrard's Ibrox successor, according to former winger Mark Walters.

The former Gers attacker believes Gerrard has restored prestige to the Light Blues’ top job since making the move to Glasgow.

It is just two years since Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes knocked back Dave King’s offer to become Rangers boss amid concerns over the situation in Govan.

Since then, Walters has watched Gerrard transform the shambles he inherited from Pedro Caixinha into genuine title contenders and is convinced there will be no shortage of candidates to take over when the former Liverpool and England skipper – whose new Rangers deal runs to 2024 – finally decides to depart.

Gerrard admitted last week it is his “dream” to one day return to Anfield as boss but for now is focused only on ending Celtic’s stranglehold on the Scottish game.

Last month’s Parkhead win leaves Rangers just two points behind leaders Celtic with a game in hand but Walters feels it is more than their championship chances that have been enhanced under the 39-year-old.

Speaking as he promoted Premier Sport’s coverage of Friday’s Scottish Cup opener with Stranraer, he said: “Steven Gerrard is still learning so I don’t think it would necessarily be a good thing for him to leave just yet anyway. Hopefully he can stay a bit longer and fulfil his contract at least.

“The Rangers job is an attractive proposition once more. They are competing with Celtic financially. It’s a fantastic club as everyone knows with brilliant supporters and that will attract any manager in the world now.”