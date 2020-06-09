Havertz to Real Madrid will help Leverkusen

With Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane on board, Real Madrid are leading the race between top European clubs for the services of Kai Havertz.

Perhaps most telling of all is the fact that Bayern Munich want him, Hansi Flick is even shamelessly adding to the speculation.

Flick knows him from his U-17 days, during his stint as sporting director for the German national team. Bayern are interested but unwilling to make a bid this season due to financial reasons.

The Bavarian giants are not the only interested party. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he is the future of Manchester United alongside Jadon Sancho. Rashford, Martial, Sancho, Havertz and Pogba and Fernandez will make them title challengers overnight. They will certainly become the fastest team on the planet.

On the other hand, United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea are waiting with their war chest open. Timo Werner is on his way there after a personal visit from Frank Lampard and nd it seems the Blues’ legend is preparing for another trip to Germany.

But as it stands, Real Madrid are the only club to have tabled a bid for him. It was rejected but the Spanish giants seem to be the only one’s ready to put their money where their mouth is. Havertz has impressed the decision makers and he fits the profile of a young Galactico signing. The move looks to make sense for all parties involved.

Those busy googling how to watch La Liga recently will be interested to know that Los Blancos are understood to have offered €70 million Euros and would allow Havertz to play out another year in Bundesliga, but the Bay Arena outfit wants in the region of €100 million.

If the Spanish giants are unwilling to meet these expectations, there are other options available, including offering players in exchange.

Zinedine Zidane has been told he can only add players to his ranks if the dressing room is cleared. Leverkusen have their eyes set on some out of favour players, so they can bolster their squad along with a much-needed cash injection. Oscar Rodriguez, Mariano Diaz, and Alvaro Odriozola can become part of the deal.

Oscar is in the same mould as Havertz, while Diaz and Odriozola would prove to be quality additions. Not that all three will join. A bid of €80 million with Oscar would be a coup and Madrid might be flexible to allow others to leave as well.

This leaves Havertz in a perfect position. He can join one of the biggest clubs in world football with room to grow. The quality versatility he offers is missing at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Aachen native can play anywhere in attack and is equally effective as an attacking midfielder…you can think of him as a more versatile Kaka.

His explosive pace is a weapon in its own right and his versatility will allow Real Madrid to transition effectively in attack. Give him freedom and Havertz becomes even more deadly….think of watching Thomas Muller but with more speed, in the famous white jersey.

Zidane likes these prospects. He is getting one player who fits the profile of three. More importantly, all three players are effective at all moments and you do not get better deals than this.

This is why the Real boss is understood to have given his blessing for the transfer and put a union with Paul Pogba on hold. The French midfielder will have to prove he has overcome his fitness concerns before he arrives in the Spanish capital.

Considering the circumstances, the transfer makes sense and does not leave any party shorthanded. Los Blancos get a young player who is already playing at a high level. In return, Leverkusen gets a much-needed cash injection in these tiring financial conditions.

Moreover, they also get to reinforce their dressing room with players that add value to the squad. and it appears a win-win situation that should benefit all parties. But it remains to be seen if the youngster would want to take a risk by moving at such a demanding club so early in his career.