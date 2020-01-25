Haaland’s Dortmund impact assessed by Burki

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki has hailed new signing Erling Haaland's sensational impact in his first two games for the club.

The striker has scored five goals in his first two appearances for BVB following his recent move from RB Salzburg, living up to the hype after being linked with a whole host of top European clubs before choosing to join the Bundesliga giants.

Incredibly, the 19-year-old has scored all his goals so far after coming off the bench, following up his 34-minute hat-trick in the win over Augsburg on Saturday by then hitting two in Friday’s 5-1 demolition of Cologne.

So Haaland has five goals from just 59 minutes of action on the pitch and Burki admits the teenager has “everything” Dortmund need in a striker.

The keeper joked that after his treble was only followed up by a brace, Haaland is actually getting worse before hailing his brilliant early contribution.

He said on the club’s website: “I just think it’s a shame that Erling is already waning. Three goals in Augsburg, today only two. I hope he doesn’t just score a goal next week. No joking aside, he’s a great boy. He works a lot, trains hard and has everything we need.”

Meanwwhile, boss Lucien Favre praised what he felt was a “deserved” victory as Dortmund moved third in the table, level on points with Bayern Munich in second and four behind leaders RB Leipzig.

He said: “I am very satisfied. We were actually able to score more goals, we had many great opportunities. In the end, the three points are important, it was totally deserved.”