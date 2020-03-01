Dortmund starlet Sancho downplays England return

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has downplayed reports linking him with a move away from the Bundesliga giants back to the Premier League.

Having impressed with his efforts in Germany after taking the decision to leave Manchester City, Sancho has broken into the England set-up under manager Gareth Southgate.

Now a host of Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for the 19-year-old, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool all connected with an interest in the talented winger.

Despite all the rumours floating around regarding his future in Dortmund, Sancho is adamant he pays no interest to it and is fully focused on finishing the season strongly with BVB.

“I don’t really look at all them things. I just concentrate on my team and take it game by game,” he told Viasport. “That’s the most important thing for me now.”

Reports have suggested it could be a straight tussle between United and Liverpool for Sancho’s services this summer if Dortmund entertain the idea of selling one of their top assets.

It was Sancho who was the man of the moment on Saturday as Dortmund managed to battle it out for a 1-0 victory against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

The victory means BVB are in third place in the German top flight and just four points behind frontrunners and reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Dortmund are back in action on Saturday when they face Borussia Monchengladbach in a top-of-the-table clash at BORUSSIA-PARK.