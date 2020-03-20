Reus using spare time to get back to fitness at home

Borussia Dortmund skipper Marco Reus is not wasting his time during the current enforced lay off as he is conentrating on getting fit again.

The Bundesliga, like most of the world’s football leagues, is taking an enforced break whilst goverments deal with the coronavirus pandemic and work out how best to deal with it.

The lay-off though has given the 30-year-old extra time to try and fight his way back to fitness from the muscle injury he picked up in February in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup against Werder Bremen and he is doing all he can to be ready to go when they get the nod to resume the season, whenever that maybe.

Reus, who has hit 11 goals and contributed five assists in 19 league games this term, said he was doing all he could to be ready, although he has also urged everyone to stick together and follow the rules about staying indoors.

“I’m completing my individual training programme as well as I can,” Reus said. “I hope I can get back onto the pitch as time goes on. I can’t say when that will be yet though. Other than that, I am spending a lot of time with my wife and my daughter.

“Thankfully everyone’s doing well. We stay at home the whole time. Our daughter makes sure we’re never bored though — she keeps us all in a good mood. But obviously we’re also keeping an eye on the situation.

“We all need to stick together — that goes for everyone. Stay at home!”