RB Leipzig to beat off Milan and Barca to land Zagreb’s Olmo

Dinamo Zagreb boss Nenad Bjelica has announced that midfielder Dani Olmo is set to snub Barcelona in favour of joining RB Leipzig.

Olmo spent seven years with Barcelona’s academy between 2007 and 2014, but he moved on to Zagreb and made his first appearance for their reserve side in 2015.

The Terrassa-born playmaker was expected to return to Spain after impressing Blaugrana staff members in recent years, but Bjelica says he will move to the Bundesliga instead.

Barcelona were thought to be readying a bid for Olmo this month, but an injury to Luis Suarez means their top priority for the January window is to find a replacement striker instead.

RB Leipzig have now nipped in, and Olmo appears ready to sign for the German outfit.

Bjelica told Goal: “From the numerous offers he had, he picked Leipzig. In my opinion, it is the best club for him to develop.

“He wanted to say good-bye to his teammates [before leaving Zagreb’s training camp to go to Leipzig for his medical], but he could not. It was very emotional.”

No fee has been announced, but reports suggest Leipzig are willing to pay up to €25million to secure his signature.

Olmo has managed eight goals and seven assists for Zagreb so far this season and Julien Nagelsmann will be hoping a step up to one of Europe’s elite and the potential to play regularly will aid his development.

Olmo’s arrival could give Leipzig the push they need as they try to win their first Bundesliga title. They have a four-point cushion at the top of the table after taking 25 points from the last 27 available, but rivals Bayern Munich are hot on their heels.