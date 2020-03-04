Striker Werner warned against RB Leipzig exit

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has told Timo Werner he would be better off staying at the club this summer.

The Germany international is at the centre of numerous transfer reports, with the forward on the radar of Liverpool.

Werner recently expressed his admiration for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play although he would face a fight to get into Liverpool’s starting XI.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino currently start for the Reds but Klopp is a long-term admirer of the 23-year-old.

Werner’s 21 goals in 24 Bundesliga games have helped Leipzig challenge Bayern Munich for the title.

Leipzig are three points behind Bayern and Krosche says the fans’ favourite would be better off at the Red Bull Arena.

He told reporters: “There has been nothing at all. But it’s normal that Timo gets into the focus of other clubs. He’s playing a very, very good season and scores very, very often.

“Timo has a long-term contract and there aren’t many things that favour him leaving us.

“We play in the Champions League, we have a great coaching team and want to achieve a lot.”

Werner reportedly has a €60million release clause in his contract and Liverpool are happy to pay it.

The Reds are willing to let Xherdan Shaqiri leave, while they also have Divock Origi on board.

Should Werner move on, Leipzig would still have Yussuf Poulsen, Ademola Lookman, Patrik Schick and Hannes Wolf on their books.