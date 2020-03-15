Bundesliga’s most in-demand who could be in England next season

There is plenty of uncertainty at the moment, but one thing remains, transfer speculation, and several players are never far away from the gossip columns.

A good few of them are currently playing their football in Germany, but if one or two Premier League clubs have their way, they will be making the switch to England during the next transfer window.

They will not come cheap, far from it, the clubs in question will have to spend big money to have any chance of getting the deals done, but that will not put them off.

So who are the most in-demand players in the Bundesliga right now, and where could they be heading?

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has been an absolute revelation this season and has moved his game on to another level completely under the leadership of new boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Not only is he a goalscorer, banging in 25 goals so far this season, he has also chipped in with nine assists. He has pace to die for and it is no surprise the top clubs want him.

All the usual suspects have been linked with a move, but if he does leave Leipzig, Liverpool are said to be in the box seat, and Werner himself seems rather keen on a move to Anfield.

Jadon Sancho has had another outstanding season in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and is clearly no one-season wonder. Sancho has scored 16 goals for BVB this season and what is even more impressive is the fact he has also laid on 17 assists.

The feeling is Dortmund will cash in this summer for a fee in the region of £100million. Where he will go is anyone’s guess. Manchester United are said to be favourites, but Chelsea are also keen to get him. Liverpool are in the hunt but much will depend on whether they land Werner or not.

Leon Bailey has been nowhere near as prolific or creative as Sancho or Werner, with just six goals and one assist but still appears to be in hot demand with Chelsea heavily linked.

Frank Lampard has seen something he likes and if reports are to be believed, is ready to pay £85million to sign him.

Kai Havertz plays with Bailey at Leverkusen and has impressed this season with nine goals and seven assists to his name.

Liverpool and Manchester United have both been heavily linked, while Juventus want to take him to Serie A. Leverkusen are likely to cash in if the price is right but it could take as much as £90million.