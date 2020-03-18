Liverpool still leading race for RB Leipzig ace Werner

Timo Werner is still keen to leave RB Leipzig and join Liverpool this summer despite interest from Manchester United, according to reports.

The 24-year-old’s future at Die Roten Bullen has filled plenty of column inches this season and it is still unclear where he will ply his trade in 2020-2021.

The Germany international has enjoyed another superb campaign, netting 21 Bundesliga goals from 25 outings and 27 in all competitions while also registering 12 assists, prompting interest from many of Europe’s big-hitters.

It is thought that Werner will be on his way in the off-season and SportBild have ramped up the speculation as to his next destination.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea are thought to be interested in a player who could be available for as little at 60m euros due to a clause in his contract.

However, the German outlet are reporting that Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are at the front of the queue for the former Stuttgart hitman, with the prolific forward ‘keen’ to move to Anfield.

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent football shutdown has thrown up all sorts of questions as to what might happen this summer, with the European Championship already put back for a year.

It seems likely that domestic campaigns, if and when they resume, will be played until June and maybe even July, meaning the transfer window will not open until much later in the year.

Werner looks set to be a big part of the transfer merry-go-round when things get back to ‘normal’ and all at the Merseyside club would love to see him wearing red.