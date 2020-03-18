Republic of Ireland put McCarthy decision on hold

Republic Of Ireland

Share







Mick McCarthy will remain as the Republic of Ireland manager until after their Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia has been decided, the FAI has confirmed.

McCarthy had been set to end his second stint as Ireland manager in July, with U21 boss Stephen Kenny lined up to replace him, but that could now be delayed if they were to win the play-off.

The ROI were due to face Slovakia later this month in a play-off semi-final, with the winner then set to come up against either Northern Ireland or Bosnia for a place at Euro 2020.

The summer tournament has now been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic and in light of those developments the Football Association of Ireland’s interim deputy chief executive Niall Quinn says any decision on the former Sunderland and Ipswich manager’s future will be delayed.

Quinn told FAI TV said there was “no point” in making the call now due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding sport.

He added: “We are still in the position where we don’t know if we’re going to the Euros or not. We will know on June the 10th and June the 10th will be a good time to start worrying or overly worrying about that particular instance.

“We will do that at the right time and speak to the stakeholders first and won’t be talking publicly about that until the right time.”