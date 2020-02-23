Kenny hails Schalke fans after Leipzig battering

Schalke defender Jonjoe Kenny says the reaction of the fans was incredible after being beaten 5-0 at home to Leipzig on Saturday.

David Wagner’s side are attempting to qualify for the Europa League this season, and are currently sixth in the table, seven points off Borussia Monchengladbach in fourth.

However, they were given a battering by Julian Nagelsmann’s men at the Veltins Arena on Saturday to continue their poor form in the Bundesliga.

Marcel Sabitzer’s goal inside the first minute meant it was a nightmare start for Die Konigsblauen.

Leipzig didn’t score the second goal until just after the hour mark when the in-demand Timo Werner fired home and, afterwards, the home side capitulated.

Marcel Halstenberg put the game beyond doubt on 68 minutes before goals in the final ten minutes from on-loan Manchester City left-back Angelino and Swede Emil Forsberg sealed the misery for the hosts.

💬 Jonjoe #Kenny: "The reaction from the fans was incredible!" We salute you, Schalker! 💙#s04 | 🔵⚪️ | #S04RBL — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) February 23, 2020

It means Schalke have not won in five matches in a run where they have suffered two 5-0 losses, following their meeting with Bayern Munich last month.

More worryingly perhaps, Schalke have only found the back of the net once in their current run and their place in Europe next season is coming under serious threat.

However, the fans stuck with the side throughout the contest with few signs of dissent from the terraces.

And, Kenny, who is currently on loan at the club from Everton, says he is grateful to have such support.

“The club and we players have to keep showing how happy we are to have fans like that,” said the 22-year-old. “They supported us over the entire season and always showed us that they were behind us.

“We just weren’t good enough. If you don’t play at your best, teams like Leipzig will punish you every time.”