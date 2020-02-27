Wolfsburg starlet Marmoush admits to settling-in struggles

Wolfsburg
Wolfsburg have confirmed the signing of FC Ingolstadt left-back Paulo Otavio on a four-year deal.

Wolfsburg forward Omar Marmoush has admitted it took him time to settle in Germany and now he’s enjoying life at the club.

The highly-rated Egyptian was picked up from the Wadi Degla academy and given an opportunity to impress in Germany when he made the switch in August 2017.

Now pushing for first-team football, the Egypt Under-23 international has admitted it was somewhat of a culture shock after leaving his homeland.

“In the beginning it was very hard to settle in because I was just 18 years old and it was the first time I was living alone, away from my family and in a new country with a different language and a different way of life,” he told kingfut.com.

“Slowly after spending more time with my team-mates, learning the language, and making more friends on and off the pitch, I felt comfortable, which also helped my football a lot.”

Marmoush is continuing his development with the academy team for now but could be given an opportunity in the first-team frame before the end of the Bundesliga season.

Meanwhile, the first team are back in action on Thursday when they face Malmo in Sweden in a Europa League last-32 second leg.

Wolfsburg are leading 2-1 from the first leg against the Scandinavian outfit.

Die Wolfe are back in Bundesliga action on Sunday when they make the trip to the capital to take on Union Berlin.

Omar Marmoush

Latest