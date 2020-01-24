Sollbauer experience exactly what Barnsley need – Struber

Barnsley

Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber feels new signing Michael Sollbauer will bring invaluable experience to the club as they look to avoid the drop this season.

The Austrian centre-back becomes the third new player the Tykes have signed during the January transfer window and has reunited with his former Wolfsberger AC boss Struber at Oakwell.

Sollbauer has played 238 games in Austria’s Bundesliga and the 29-year-old captained Wolfsberger in the Europa League.

Now tasked with trying to help Barnsley climb out of the Championship relegation zone, Struber has talked up the credentials of the new arrival Sollbauer and feels he will be a valuable member of the squad going forward.

“He is exactly the player we need. He has been captain at Wolfsberger AC for a long time and has plenty of first team experience at a good level,” Struber told the club’s official website.

“It was important for me to have experience and to add to our defence in this window. I am very happy that Michael is here in Barnsley and I know he will be a positive impact and help us over the next weeks.”

Sollbauer, who played for Austria Karnten before being snapped up by Wolfsberger AC in 2010, has put pen to paper on a deal until the summer of 2021 with the South Yorkshire outfit for what is an undisclosed fee.

The Tykes, who are currently four points off safety in the Championship table, are in FA Cup action on Saturday when they make the trip to the south coast to face League One Portsmouth in the fourth round.

Barnsley return to Championship duties on February 1 when they travel to The Valley to face a Charlton side sat just six points ahead of them in the standings.