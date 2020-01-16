King joins Huddersfield as defender looks set for loan exit

Huddersfield have completed the signing of Leicester midfielder Andy King on loan for the rest of the season, while Terence Kongolo is poised to depart.

Boss Danny Cowley has already been busy in the transfer market this month, as Richard Stearman and Emile Smith Rowe have arrived, and experienced Wales international King is the latest to come through the door at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 31-year-old is a Leicester academy graduate and was part of the Foxes’ successful Premier League winning squad in 2015-16.

However, the midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at the King Power Stadium in recent years, spending time on loan at Swansea and Derby before joining Rangers at the start of this season.

King’s time in Scotland did not prove successful, as he was limited to just five appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side, with his loan move being cut short earlier this month.

The Welshman has not had to wait long to find a new club and he admits he did not take much convincing to move to West Yorkshire.

“I’m delighted to join,” King told the Huddersfield website. “I spoke to the Manager a few times on the phone recently and he was keen to get me up here. Once I spoke to him on the phone, I was keen to come.”

It appears to have been a case of one in and one out for Huddersfield on Thursday, as they have reportedly allowed defender Kongolo to join Championship rivals Fulham on loan for the rest of the season.

Kongolo joined Huddersfield on a permanent basis in 2018 for a club-record fee, reported to be around £18million, but things haven’t exactly gone to plan for the Dutch international, who has not featured in a Championship match since November.

The 25-year-old’s apparent temporary departure is believed to be further evidence that Town are poised to sign left-back Harry Toffolo from Cowley’s former club Lincoln.