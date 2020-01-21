Leeds announce signing of Under-19 Italy star

Chievo Verona goalkeeper Elia Caprile has joined Leeds United on a permanent three-and-a-half-year deal.

The Whites have made their first foray into the January transfer window, bringing in the 18-year-old, who has inked a deal that runs until summer 2023.

Caprile will join to be part of the Under-23 squad at Elland Road initially but is likely to train alongside first-choice keeper Kiko Casilla and back-up Ilan Meslier in order to gain valuable experience following his move to the Championship promotion hopefuls.

The Italian came through Chievo’s youth system and his highly-rated, having already represented his country at Under-18 level, although he failed to make an appearances for the senior side before making the switch to England.

Meanwhile, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa remains on the hunt for first-team-ready signings this month and is desperate to add a striker to his ranks to bolster their promotion bid in the second half of the campaign.