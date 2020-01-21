Leeds announce signing of Under-19 Italy star

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear says the club are happy with their current squad ahead of the new Championship season.

Chievo Verona goalkeeper Elia Caprile has joined Leeds United on a permanent three-and-a-half-year deal.

The Whites have made their first foray into the January transfer window, bringing in the 18-year-old, who has inked a deal that runs until summer 2023.

Caprile will join to be part of the Under-23 squad at Elland Road initially but is likely to train alongside first-choice keeper Kiko Casilla and back-up Ilan Meslier in order to gain valuable experience following his move to the Championship promotion hopefuls.

The Italian came through Chievo’s youth system and his highly-rated, having already represented his country at Under-18 level, although he failed to make an appearances for the senior side before making the switch to England.

Meanwhile, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa remains on the hunt for first-team-ready signings this month and is desperate to add a striker to his ranks to bolster their promotion bid in the second half of the campaign.

Watford forward Andre Gray is also on Bielsa’s radar, while young Manchester City winger Ian Poveda is another transfer target.
Leeds had looked near-certainties for promotion back up to the Premier League for the first time since 2004 earlier in the season but a run of two straight defeats has checked their progress in recent weeks. Bielsa’s side remain second, a point behind leaders West Brom, who lost themselves at home to Stoke City on Monday.
