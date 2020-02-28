Klich admits to doubts over Leeds’ promotion chances

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has revealed he and his team-mates started to fear they would be missing out on Championship promotion this season.

Poland international Klich was an ever-present in Leeds’ first team last season as the Yorkshire outfit finished third in the Championship, eventually losing out to Derby County in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

The Whites are once again challenging for automatic promotion this term and they had opened up a sizeable gap with West Bromwich Albion over the chasing pack at the start of December, only for results to take a turn for the worse.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men won just two of their 13 league matches from December 14 to February 11, which allowed the likes of Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Brentford to chase them down.

At this stage of the campaign, serious questions were being asked of Leeds but, just when they were being tipped to implode completely, they have managed to rack up three consecutive 1-0 victories.

The Whites are sitting second in the table, four points behind the Baggies but five clear of third-place Fulham, and Klich says the squad were having doubts about promotion during the disappointing run of form.

He told Newonce.sport: “Last year it was very close, but ultimately it failed. We all love this club very much. We were disappointed and sad. We had a great start to the season, but we fell into a hole and there were whispers, ‘Oho, it starts again, it will fail again’.

“So if you asked me three weeks ago if we would play in the Premier League, I would say that the atmosphere is such that there will be no promotion. But now I see that faith has returned.

“We are on the wave again, we are playing well again. So I really hope it works out.”