Wigan midfielder Roberts admits hamstring injury is worse than first feared

Gary Roberts says the hamstring injury he suffered earlier this month was “not good” although the enforced break means his season might not be over.

Roberts limped off during Wigan’s goalless draw against Luton at the DW Stadium on March 7.

Initially, the injury was not thought to be too severe, but further scans have shown his hamstring was badly damaged in the game.

It is almost certain Roberts would have sat out the remainder of the season if it had have gone on as planned, with the final round of fixtures supposed to be in early May.

However, the coronavirus crisis has thrown everything up in the air, meaning no one knows when football will be ready to return or finish.

Speaking about the injury, the 36-year-old says the enforced break has come at a good time for him because he now has a chance of begin fit for the season’s resumption.

“It’s not a good one,” admitted the Latics playmaker. “We got it scanned and, had the season carried on, my season was done.

“With all this coronavirus stuff, obviously the season’s been put back, it might even give me a chance to get back. I suppose if there is a positive to take, it’s that my season might not be over after all.”

Roberts had won his place back in the Wigan side prior to the season halting.

He started the 3-0 win away at Reading on February 26, having only featured five times in all competitions this season.

The former Portsmouth man then played from the off in the win at West Brom before the home draw against Luton.

Wigan are 20th in the Championship table, two points above Charlton in the relegation zone.