Blow to Ings, Mings, Tomori and Shaw as players face England call-up uncertainty

Although nothing is official, reports emerged on Sunday that claimed the Three Lions’ upcoming matches against Italy and Denmark may not go ahead as the ongoing crisis puts pressure on the authorities to act.

The Football Association’s official line remains that the Wembley fixtures on March 27 and 31 will take place unless Government guidelines change.

But The Sun claim there is a ‘growing acceptance’ in football that the matches will be called off.

If that is the case then a number of England hopefuls ‘on the bubble’ of Gareth Southgate’s squad could see their chances disappear as the manager has no time to experiment before finalising his plans for the summer.

England have two further friendlies booked in for June, against Austria and Romania, but those were expected to be warm-up matches for the 23 players that Southgate had in mind for the tournament.

Tomori has been unlucky to lose his place in the Chelsea team since the turn of the year and he may have missed out on Southgate’s squad for the March friendlies anyway.

The 22-year-old was in superb form earlier this season when catching the eye in Chelsea’s stunning start to the campaign under Frank Lampard.

He earned his first England senior call last November and was capped in the 4-0 qualifying win away to Kosovo during the most recent international break.